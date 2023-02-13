Patient experience to be focus of Aramark Healthcare's new partnership

Enhancing patient experiences and improving outcomes is something that often reaches beyond the four walls of their hospital room into hallways, parking lots and, ultimately, their community. When patients do better, so do the facilities that serve them — that is the impetus behind a new partnership between Aramark Healthcare and Healthcare Plus Solutions Group.

The partnership places a strategic focus on expanding patient training to other workers who are patient-focused, but not in the traditional sense, such as managers, food facility workers, transportation associates, receptionists and other facility staff.

"We are excited to bring new capabilities to their front-line teams of food, facility services and transport associates so that they can have a greater impact on those that receive care and those hospital partners they work with that provide care," Quint Studer, co-founder of Healthcare Plus Solutions Group, said in a press statement.

Trainings and coaching resources that focus on patient interactions will be provided to managers and other front-line associates throughout hospitals in an effort to provide them with "the expertise to support nursing units and help improve patient care."

As such, the two have come together to form a Leadership Development Institute, which will bring teams of healthcare leaders together from different regions of the U.S. to learn from guided conversations and trainings with patients and nurses. The institute will also offer a special certification in patient experience that workers can receive upon completion of programming.

"We are committed to building a world-class patient experience organization to improve hospital outcomes," Bart Kaericher, president and CEO of Aramark Healthcare, said in a press statement. "This partnership gives us the added expertise, resources and structure to support the development of our front-line staff as part of the patient care team."