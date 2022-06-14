Oregon State Hospital's proposed safety fixes 'unacceptable,' CMS says

Oregon State Hospital submitted a revised plan of correction last week to remedy numerous safety issues found at the facility after CMS determined its initial correction plan was "generally unacceptable," according to The Lund Report on June 13.

Oregon State Hospital offers inpatient psychiatric services at a main campus in Salem and secondary campus in Junction City. CMS shared a statement of deficiencies with the hospital May 5 after inspectors found several systemic safety violations at the Junction City campus.

The hospital submitted a draft plan to CMS May 14, which a state surveyor, representing CMS, said was "generally unacceptable," in an email to hospital Superintendent Dolly Matteucci. The hospital has since submitted a final plan of correction with additional details and action steps, which CMS has yet to sign off on.

"This plan will ensure our services are meeting quality standards. We look forward to meeting the conditions of participation and resuming (certified) status," Ms. Matteucci told The Lund Report.

If the deficiencies are not corrected, the hospital is at risk of losing its Medicare contract Aug. 3, according to CMS.