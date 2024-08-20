Nemours to fund cancer research, music therapy with $7M donation

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health received a $7 million donation to fund its cancer research and support its music therapy program, according to an Aug. 20 news release shared with Becker's.

Six million dollars of the donation from Pass It On To Kids Foundation will be used by Kenneth Alexander, MD, PhD, division chief of infectious diseases; Tamarah Westmoreland, MD, PhD, associate professor of surgery; and their teams to design and implement the first-in-human trial of Zika virus for women with advanced ovarian cancer who do not respond to other types of treatment.

The remaining $1 million will help grow the hospital's music therapy program.