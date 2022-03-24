Mount Sinai launches US' 1st clinic to reduce stillbirths

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System plans to launch the nation's first multidisciplinary clinic dedicated to reducing stillbirths later this month.

The health system is opening the Mount Sinai-Rainbow Clinic in partnership with PUSH for Empowered Pregnancy, a nonprofit organization that works with healthcare organizations to drive down stillbirth incidence, according to a March 22 news release.

The clinic "will support women and their families who have experienced stillbirth by providing enhanced clinical care and psychological support in subsequent pregnancies to help reduce fear, anxiety and future perinatal losses," according to the release. It will operate based on a model established in the U.K. by Alexander Heazell, PhD, an expert in stillbirth research. In addition to providing care, the clinic will be tasked with leading research aimed at better understanding risk factors that contribute to stillbirth.

The clinic will be housed in the Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Science at Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine.

"Our goal for the Rainbow Clinic is to help women who have experienced the loss of a baby to achieve a successful pregnancy by providing them with access to state-of-the art services and support that goes beyond standard prenatal care to meet all of their needs," said Joanne Stone, MD, Ellen and Howard C. Katz chair of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive science at Icahn School of Medicine. Dr. Stone will lead the new clinic.