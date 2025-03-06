Mount Sinai expands staff mental health program to public

New York City-based Mount Sinai is expanding its resilience-focused behavioral health services to the general public, building on a program originally developed to support its workforce during the pandemic.

The Center for Stress, Resilience and Personal Growth at Mount Sinai launched in April 2020, offering behavioral health treatment services for team members during COVID-19.

Now open to all New Yorkers, the program offers evidence-based therapy, medication management, and resilience training provided by a team of clinical psychologists, psychiatrists and licensed clinical social workers.

To date, the center has provided more than 18,000 behavioral healthcare visits to Mount Sinai staff and conducted more than 600 educational courses on mental health and resilience. On average, participating employees have reported a 40% decrease in anxiety and depression symptoms, a 73% decrease in PTSD symptoms and a 31% increase in well-being.

"To our knowledge, this center was the first of its kind in the United States to address the full spectrum of mental health presentations experienced by healthcare workers and would be a national model for others," Dennis Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and president for academic affairs at Mount Sinai Health System, said in a March 6 news release. "We could not have anticipated the growing need in the community for these kinds of resilience and non-traditional mental health services and we are proud to respond with a solution that is proven to be effective."