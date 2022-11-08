Monument Health awarded 2022 ECRI Safety Excellence Award

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

Rapid City, S.D.-based Monument Health received the 2022 "Safety Excellence Award" from nonprofit patient safety organization ECRI.

Monument Health was able to increase its near-miss reporting by 334 percent thanks to its improved culture of safety and reporting system, according to the ECRI Nov. 7 press release. 

"We applaud Monument Health for advancing patient safety through increased reporting and other process improvements," Dheerendra Kommala, MD, chief medical officer at ECRI, said in the release. "Their success is notable because it comes amidst the backdrop of a global pandemic that has been especially difficult for most healthcare safety teams."

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles