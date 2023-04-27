Michigan Medicine formalizes policy to report patient abuse, neglect

Michigan Medicine has issued a new policy regarding employees' responsibility to report alleged acts of patient abuse or neglect by colleagues, the Ann Arbor-based system said April 26.

The policy requires staff members to immediately report concerns to hospital security and the employee's supervisors.

"Here at Michigan Medicine, we have a duty to our patients to report alleged acts of abuse or neglect by a fellow workforce member," the health system said. "This concept of reporting abuse and neglect is not new, but our policy is, and it outlines a detailed process for all levels of stakeholders within the workforce."

The policy creates a defined set of procedures for reporting and investigating allegations of abuse and neglect. The health system will also prioritize staff training on how to recognize such situations.



Learn more here.