Man dies after fall from roof at Illinois hospital

A 21-year-old man died after falling from a roof at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill., on Sept. 9, according to the Journal Star.

Joseph Croegaert was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle for an undisclosed medical condition on the afternoon of Sept. 9, and he gained access to a secured roof area above the ambulance bay before receiving treatment, according to the Peoria County coroner. He fell to the ground, and hospital employees were unable to resuscitate him, according to the report.

A health system spokesperson told the Journal Star that the hospital is working to ensure no one else can gain access to the secured roof area.

"We have never had anyone gain access to this secured area and will be working closely with our facilities team to address how access was gained and what can be done to prevent further situations," the spokesperson said.