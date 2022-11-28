Joint Commission updates clinician evaluation timeframes

Mackenzie Bean (Twitter) -

The Joint Commission has updated its timeline for how often it will evaluate licensed practitioners' ability to provide care from two years to three.

The revised requirement is effective immediately and aims to better align with the standard practice of evaluating licensed practitioners every three years. Some exceptions will be made when laws and regulations require a shorter period. 

The update applies to various accreditation programs, including those for hospitals, critical access hospitals and nursing care centers.

Learn more here.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles