Joint Commission offers new sepsis mortality tool

The Joint Commission Center for Transforming Healthcare is offering hospitals a new tool to help reduce sepsis mortality.

The Reducing Sepsis Mortality Targeted Solutions Tool is a web-based application designed to boost provider compliance with sepsis protocols and identify hospital-specific interventions to lower mortality. The tool is based on the center's work on sepsis-related quality improvement projects with several different hospitals.

"The methods embedded in the sepsis TST® are based on our robust quality improvement projects and informed by the experience of those participants to ensure it is a pragmatic and actionable tool for all healthcare providers," Anne Marie Benedicto, vice president and head of the Joint Commission Center for Transforming Healthcare, said in a news release.

The tool is free for any Joint Commission-accredited organization to use.

More articles on patient safety & outcomes:

Dartmouth-Hitchcock performs 1,000th transplant

Black newborn mortality rate cut in half when cared by Black physicians

10 tips for preventing medication errors during COVID-19 surges

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.