Joint Commission, NAHQ partner to advance quality competencies: 5 notes

The Joint Commission and National Association for Healthcare Quality have formed a strategic alliance to enhance quality training, certification and best practices globally.

Five things to know:

1. The organizations will unite under a universal set of quality competencies, with The Joint Commission endorsing NAHQ's Healthcare Quality Competency Framework. The framework, which outlines the components of a high-functioning quality program, will not be a requirement for accreditation or certification.

2. NAHQ has also endorsed The Joint Commission's accreditation and certification approaches as best practices.

3. Surveyors and reviewers with The Joint Commission, including its international arm, will obtain NAHQ's Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality certification. The organizations will also offer 25 scholarships annually for employees at underfunded organizations to earn this certification.

4. The organizations will co-create training, educational resources and micro-credentials aligned with NAHQ's competency framework.

5. While The Joint Commission and NAHQ will remain independent, the CEO of each will join the other's board of directors, effective Jan. 1.