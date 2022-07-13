Joint Commission issues new safety guidance for palliative care

The Joint Commission issued new safety guidance for palliative care to seriously ill patients visiting the emergency department.

Palliative care is beneficial for seriously ill patients who may turn to emergency departments, which may not be as effective in addressing their needs.

"When seriously ill patients are unnecessarily admitted to the emergency department or hospitalized, they are potentially exposed to adverse events such as healthcare-associated infections as well as physical or psychological trauma resulting from admission," Debbie Holzer, MSN, RN, project director of the Department of Standards and Survey Methods at The Joint Commission, said in a July 13 statement. "If a seriously ill patient desires to receive palliative care services it is important that services are provided in the most appropriate setting to meet the patient's needs and to avoid preventable ED or hospital admissions."

According to Ms. Holzer, palliative care is shown to improve the patient's quality of life, in addition to their families', and should be offered as an option to these patients.

The advisory offers recommended actions for hospitals to address the needs of seriously ill patients, including examining trends in emergency department usage and hospital admissions to determine if palliative care would be more beneficial; collaborating with local healthcare organizations that offer palliative care; and supporting efforts with emergency departments to incorporate palliative care principles into their practice.