Investigation launched after 2 patients go missing from Illinois hospital

Two people were reported missing from Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, Ill., this week, and one did not survive, NBC Chicago reported July 20.

A 61-year-old patient was reported missing July 18 after leaving the hospital's emergency room without being discharged. Police said the patient, Michelle Riechers, was transported to the hospital by a family member and left after briefly being seen, according to the report.

After a search that lasted several hours, Ms. Riechers was found unresponsive in a retention pond on the south end of the hospital property. She was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, according to the Chicago Tribune.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy, and our hearts go out to this individual's loved ones," the hospital said in a statement to NBC Chicago. "Out of respect for the family's privacy, we will not be sharing further details at this time. We are coordinating with local authorities, and we refer all inquiries to the Lake County Sheriff's Department."

A 35-year old patient, Daniel D. Spears Jr., was reported missing from Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital July 19. After a search, he was found in Fox River Grove, Ill.

"We are grateful for the partnership of our local first responders, and we are relieved that the individual was found safe," the hospital said in a statement to NBC Chicago. "Out of respect for patient privacy, we are unable to share details and refer all inquiries to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department."

The Lake County Sheriff's Department told NBC Chicago that both incidents are under investigation, and the hospital is cooperating.