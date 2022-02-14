Intermountain unveils long-COVID-19 navigation program

Intermountain Healthcare is rolling out a program to improve long-term care for patients with long COVID-19, the Salt Lake City-based health system said Feb. 14.

The Intermountain Healthcare Long COVID Navigation Program is designed for people who still have chronic symptoms at least three months after recovering from COVID-19.

The program will help triage resources and care for these individuals. Based on their symptoms and needs, patients will be referred to a specialist who will follow up with them and address any ongoing issues.

"As far as we know, this is one of the first kinds of COVID patient navigation programs in the nation," Dixie Harris, MD, a critical care physician at Intermountain who treats COVID-19 patients, said in a news release. "This is not a standalone clinic, but a multidisciplinary approach and resource for patients across the state of Utah who are experiencing long COVID."



