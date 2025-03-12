In a world record, man lives 100 days with titanium heart

In February, an Australian man became the first person in the world to be discharged with a BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart.

The device, which is made of titanium and uses a magnetically levitated rotor to pump blood, is designed to serve as a "bridge" for patients waiting for a donor heart. Five patients — four in the U.S. and one in Australia — have successfully received the BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart as part of an FDA early feasibility study.

The FDA has authorized a 20-person early feasibility study.

On Nov. 22, a clinical team at St. Vincent's Hospital Sydney transplanted the artificial heart into a man in his 40s from New South Wales. After a few weeks in the ICU and under observation, the hospital discharged the patient. He lived for 100 days — the longest period to date with the device — before receiving a donor heart transplant in early March.

The patient is recovering well, according to St. Vincent's Health Australia.