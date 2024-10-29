How MD Anderson enhances transfusion safety

Houston-based MD Anderson Cancer Center's hemovigilance unit was born from a blood transfusion-related event that led to a patient's death in 2019. Kimberly Klein, MD, medical director of the unit, presented operational insights from the program at the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies annual meeting Oct. 19, according to a news release from the association.

The unit monitors transfusions in real time and uses AI to predict potential adverse reactions and alert staff who can immediately respond.



Dr. Klein shared more about the unit's effect on transfusion safety at MD Anderson with Becker's.



Editor's note: Responses have been edited for clarity and length.



Question: Can you share how MD Anderson’s hemovigilance unit has transformed transfusion safety?



Dr. Kimberly Klein: Since the advent of the hemovigilance unit, our detection rate ability concerning transfusion reactions has increased several fold, allowing for the proper management and expedited care of the associated event.



Our real-time health system enhances patient safety by ensuring patients receive appropriate treatment in a timely manner to mitigate the severity of any possible symptoms experienced. By studying these events in a retrospective fashion, it has allowed the institution to select blood products that better suit the transfusion needs of our patients.



Q: In what ways has your work in hemovigilance at MD Anderson impacted the hospital’s overall approach to patient safety?



KK: We have made the practice of transfusion safer across all departments for all patients. From collection done at the MD Anderson Blood Bank to the patient's room or treatment area, we are ensuring and prioritizing safety. Because transfusion is the most common procedure performed in the hospital, hemovigilance helps to ensure safety for all.



Q: What best practices have emerged from MD Anderson’s hemovigilance unit that could be adopted by other health systems?



KK: Offering product modifications to at-risk patients is the first thing that comes to mind. But also, the fact that technology created for one intent can be harnessed and applied to solve other patient care problems, ultimately improving the overall treatment journey and experience for the patient.