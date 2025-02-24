Hospitals increase investment in medical chaperones

A growing number of hospitals are utilizing medical chaperones as part of their efforts to bolster safety, according to a Feb. 24 report from NPR affiliate WBUR.

Medical chaperones are professional observers who act as witnesses to ensure ethical, appropriate behaviors in healthcare settings, according to the American Medical Association. They can provide additional assistance, such as holding equipment or explaining procedures.

At Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, all patients undergoing sensitive medical exams are offered medical chaperones. Previously, patients could request chaperones, but the health system's new policy means clinicians will present the option.

Rachel Sisodia, MD, chief quality officer of Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, told WBUR the policy is intended to help patients who might hesitate to ask for a chaperone or those who are unaware of the resource.

Massachusetts General Hospital implemented the policy change in 2024, and the initiative is taking hold at the rest of the system's locations.

Following several high-profile cases of medical abuse and amid oversight concerns, several health systems have expanded their chaperone policies, WBUR reported.

For example, Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health requires chaperones during sensitive exams or procedures; Boston Medical Center advocates for its staff to offer chaperones to patients, but it is unknown how often this happens, according to WBUR; and Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine states that patients can decline a chaperone.