Hospitalized COVID-19 patients 3 times more likely to show decline in cognitive function, study shows

A study published Oct. 22 in JAMA Open Network found patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were three times more likely to show a decline in cognitive function compared to COVID-19 patients who did not require that level of care.

Researchers analyzed data from April 2020 through May 2021 from 740 patients aged 18 or older with COVID-19 followed up through a Mount Sinai Health System registry.

Researchers acknowledged limitations of the study included potential sampling bias, as some participants may have presented to Mount Sinai Health System because of health concerns.

Key takeaways:

Thirty-nine percent of hospitalized participants experienced impairment with memory recall compared to 12 percent of those not hospitalized.





Twenty-seven percent of hospitalized patients experienced executive functioning impairment compared to 12 percent of those not hospitalized.





Fifteen percent of hospitalized patients experienced attention problems compared to 5 percent of those not hospitalized.

Read the full study here.