HIV not linked to worse COVID-19 outcomes, Mount Sinai study suggests

HIV may not put patients at greater risk for severe COVID-19 illness or complications, a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases found.

Researchers examined data on 88 HIV patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System between March 12 and April 23.

They found no significant difference in adverse outcomes between patients with HIV and other COVID-19 patients when matching for age, sex or race/ethnicity.

Eighteen percent of patients with HIV required mechanical ventilation, and 21 percent died, compared to 23 percent and 20 percent of demographically similar COVID-19 patients, respectively.

There was also no difference in COVID-19 severity upon hospital admission between the two patient groups.

To view the full study, click here.

