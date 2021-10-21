Healthcare safety scores fell amid pandemic, analysis shows

Listen
Safety performance declined across the entire healthcare industry in 2020, according to an analysis published Oct. 21 by Press Ganey.
Researchers reviewed patient outcome data from its National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators submitted by 11,325 units from more than 1,575 U.S. hospitals.
Key findings:
- Patient safety events increased in all seven types of units measured in the National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators: adult critical care, medical, step-down, high quality, moderate acuity, surgical and med-surg.
- Inpatient falls increased across medical, stepdown, surgical and med-surg units throughout the duration of 2020.
- Stage 2 hospital-acquired pressure injuries increased across all seven unit types in Q4 2020.
- Central line bloodstream infection rates increased across high quality and moderate acuity units from Q2 through Q4 2020.