HAI rates improve, 1 worsens in hospitals: CDC report

Each day, about 1 in 32 U.S. patients contracts at least one healthcare-associated infection, according to the CDC.

This figure may change, however, as infection prevention efforts improve. Between 2022 and 2023, the standardized infection ratio for five HAIs decreased in acute care hospitals, the agency said in its annual National and State Healthcare-Associated Infections Progress Report.

Compared to 2022, 30 states improved performance on at least two HAIs, while two states performed worse, the report said. Against the 2015 baseline, an SIR of 1, 49 states performed better on at least three HAIs.

The results:

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bloodstream events — 16% decrease





Central line-associated bloodstream infections — 15% decrease





Clostridioides difficile events — 13% decrease





Catheter-associated urinary tract infections — 11% decrease





Ventilator-associated events — 5% decrease





Surgical site infections in colon surgeries — no statistically significant change





Surgical site infections in abdominal hysterectomies — 8% increase

In inpatient rehabilitation facilities, CAUTI rates increased 8% while C. diff infections dropped 14%. Long-term acute care hospitals, where the average length of stay is 25 days, also saw a 13% decrease in C. diff events.