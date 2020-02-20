Federal quality programs penalize high-performing heart hospitals

Hospitals recognized for high-quality cardiovascular care are more likely be penalized under federal value-based programs, according to a study published in JAMA Cardiology.

For the study, researchers analyzed data on nearly 6,000 hospitals participating in the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program and Hospital Value-Based Purchasing Program in fiscal year 2018.

Eighty-five percent of hospitals recognized by the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology received financial penalties under the HRRP, compared to 79 percent of hospitals without recognition. Similar trends were seen with recognized hospitals under the VBP. These hospitals were also less likely to receive financial awards through this program.

"These findings highlight the potential need to standardize measurement of cardiovascular care quality," researchers concluded.

To view the full study, click here.

