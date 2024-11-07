Diabetes prevalence rises among US adults: CDC

Paige Twenter -

The prevalence of adult diabetes cases, both diagnosed and undiagnosed, has continued to grow over the last two decades, according to the CDC.

To analyze the prevalence of diabetes among U.S. adults 20 and older, CDC researchers reviewed data from 1999-2000 and from August 2021-August 2023. At the turn of the century, the age-adjusted prevalence of total diabetes increased 9.7%. By 2021-2023, that figure had risen to 14.3%.

Four key findings: 

  • Between August 2021 and August 2023, the total prevalence of diabetes was 15.8%, with undiagnosed cases making up 4.5%.

  • Diabetes prevalence was lower among adults with higher education levels.

  • Prevalence increased with age and weight.

  • Diabetes was more common in men than women, at 18% and 13.7%, respectively.

