Defibrillator fire that burned patient spurs internal probe at HCA hospital

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood is investigating a June 26 incident in which a fire erupted as staff members were using a defibrillator on a patient, reports ABC affiliate KTRK.

A family member of Denise Jill Asaro, 69, told the station she died at the hospital while seeking treatment for COVID-19.

Houston police said staff members were using a defibrillator on Ms. Asaro when something caught fire and caused a small explosion, according to KTRK. Family members said Ms. Asaro suffered burns on her upper torso as a result.

Police are also investigating Ms. Asaro's death and said autopsy results will reveal her cause of death.

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood said it could not discuss any specific details about the incident, citing patient confidentiality rules.

"The hospital and its medical staff take this matter very seriously," the hospital said in a statement to Becker's. "We have begun an internal investigation and are working with local authorities to assist with their investigation. Our current focus is on supporting the family. We remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all of our patients, visitors and colleagues."