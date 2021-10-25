COVID-19 vaccine recipients less likely to die of other causes, CDC finds

People vaccinated against COVID-19 are not at an increased risk of death and are actually less likely to die of other causes compared to unvaccinated individuals, the CDC said in an Oct. 22 report.

CDC researchers analyzed vaccination and mortality data on 6.4 million vaccinated Americans and 4.6 million unvaccinated people between December 2020 and July 2021.

After adjusting for factors such as age and sex, researchers found partially and fully vaccinated people had lower death rates from causes other than COVID-19 compared to unvaccinated Americans. While Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients all had lower non-COVID-19 death rates than unvaccinated people, this difference was slightly smaller for Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

"This finding might be because of differences in risk factors, such as underlying health status and risk behaviors among recipients of mRNA and Janssen vaccines that might also be associated with mortality risk," CDC researchers said.They also noted that the research does not account for these other factors that could affect mortality risk.

View the full report here.