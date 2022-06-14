COVID-19 isn't only infection that causes long-term symptoms: 3 findings 

Flu and pneumonia patients also experience long-term symptoms similar to COVID-19 survivors, a study published June 14 by EpicResearch found.
Researchers compared rates of symptoms prior to infection and rate of long-term symptoms post-infection in three groups. The study population included: COVID-19 patients between Jan. 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021; non-COVID, non-influenza viral pneumonia patients between Jan. 1, 2018, and July 1, 2019; and influenza patients between Jan. 1, 2018, and July 1, 2019.
Three key findings:
- An additional 3.7 percent of patients reported new long-term symptoms after COVID-19 and pneumonia infections.
- An additional 1.5 percent of influenza patients reported new long-term symptoms.
- Among hospitalized patients, an additional 5.4 percent of COVID-19 patients, 6.4 percent of influenza patients and 5.2 percent of viral pneumonia patients sought treatment for long-term symptoms following infection.