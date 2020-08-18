CMS to resume routine inspections of providers, suppliers

CMS is resuming routine inspections of all Medicare and Medicaid certified providers and suppliers.

The agency announced Aug. 17 that it is lifting its previous suspension of routine inspections. Certain inspections were suspended at the end of March to prioritize infection control and immediate jeopardy situations and to give healthcare providers and suppliers time to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CMS said it will resume on-site revisit surveys, nonimmediate jeopardy complaint surveys and annual recertification surveys as soon as resources are available.

In addition, CMS is temporarily expanding its desk review policy, which enables state surveyors to ensure that facilities become compliant with federal requirements without an on-site survey. The policy will now be expanded to include all noncompliance reviews except for immediate jeopardy citations that have not been removed.

