The 54 hospitals to win grants for special pathogen readiness

Fifty-four hospitals have received grants to build on their preparedness for special pathogens and join a national network of treatment centers committed to preparing for, monitoring and treating high-consequence infections and diseases of unknown origin.
The National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center awarded up to $500,000 to facilities to enhance their infrastructure, advance workforce training and acquire specialized equipment required to meet the National Special Pathogen System Level 2 Special Pathogen Treatment Center standards, according to a Jan. 6 institution news release. The funds are administered by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, part of HHS, which allocated $37.5 million in awards for the program, marking one of the largest federal investments in special pathogen preparedness to date.
The selected facilities will play a critical role in the federally directed, tiered framework for special pathogen care. They will be prepared to provide comprehensive inpatient care throughout the full course of illness for patients with high-consequence infectious diseases while maintaining rigorous infection prevention and control standards, according to the release.
The selected 54 hospitals span across 28 states and U.S. territories. Here is the full list:
- Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh)
- Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago
- Boston Children’s Hospital
- Boston Medical Center
- Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
- Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
- Children’s Mercy Kansas City (Mo.)
- Cooper University Hospital (Camden, N.J.)
- Parkland Health (Dallas)
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.)
- Geisinger Clinic Medical Center (Danville, Pa.)
- Good Samaritan University Hospital (West Islip, N.Y.)
- Grady Health System (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Guam Memorial Hospital (Tamuning, Guam)
- Harborview Medical Center (Seattle)
- Hartford (Conn.) Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)
- Indiana University Health: IU Health Methodist Hospital (Indianapolis)
- Johnson City (Tenn.) Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center (Portland, Ore.)
- Medical University of South Carolina-Health (Charleston)
- Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst (N.Y.)
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem (New York City)
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi (New York City)
- Penn State Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center
- Piedmont Columbus (Ga.) Midtown Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center (Anchorage)
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.)
- Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)
- Saratoga Hospital (Saratoga Springs, N.Y.)
- Schneider Regional Medical Center (St. Thomas, Virgin Islands)
- Seattle Children’s Hospital
- Sharp Chula Vista (Calif.) Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital (La Mesa, Calif.)
- Sharp Memorial Hospital (San Diego, Calif.)
- Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital
- Texas Children’s Hospital (Houston)
- The University of Kentucky Healthcare-Chandler Hospital (Lexington)
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia)
- UCHealth: University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora)
- UCLA Health, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock)
- University of California Davis Health System (Sacramento)
- University of Iowa Health Care (Iowa City)
- University of New Mexico Hospital (Albuquerque)
- University of Rochester (N.Y.)
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics (Madison)
- UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside (Pittsburgh)
- UVA Health Medical Center (Charlottesville, Va.)
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health Systems (Richmond)
- West Virginia University Hospitals (Morgantown)
- Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital