The 54 hospitals to win grants for special pathogen readiness

Fifty-four hospitals have received grants to build on their preparedness for special pathogens and join a national network of treatment centers committed to preparing for, monitoring and treating high-consequence infections and diseases of unknown origin.

The National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center awarded up to $500,000 to facilities to enhance their infrastructure, advance workforce training and acquire specialized equipment required to meet the National Special Pathogen System Level 2 Special Pathogen Treatment Center standards, according to a Jan. 6 institution news release. The funds are administered by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, part of HHS, which allocated $37.5 million in awards for the program, marking one of the largest federal investments in special pathogen preparedness to date.

The selected facilities will play a critical role in the federally directed, tiered framework for special pathogen care. They will be prepared to provide comprehensive inpatient care throughout the full course of illness for patients with high-consequence infectious diseases while maintaining rigorous infection prevention and control standards, according to the release.

The selected 54 hospitals span across 28 states and U.S. territories. Here is the full list: