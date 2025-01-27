Children's Hospital Los Angeles adds sickle cell treatment

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

Children's Hospital Los Angeles added a 10th cell and gene therapy treatment for children, adolescents and young adults with serious medical conditions.

The newest gene therapy treatment, Casgevy, treats sick cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Its addition means that CHLA provides the most cell and gene therapy treatments for pediatrics on the West Coast, according to a Jan. 27 system news release.

CHLA's other cell and gene therapy treatments are:

  • Elevidys: treats Duchenne muscular dystrophy

  • Hemgenix: treats hemophilia B

  • Kymriah: treats B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

  • Luxturna: treats inherited retinal disease

  • Lyfgenia: treats sickle cell disease

  • Omisirge: treats patients with blood cancers undergoing umbilical cord transplantation to minimize infection risks

  • Roctavian: treats hemophilia A

  • Zolgensma: treats spinal muscular atrophy

  • Zynteglo: treats transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia

