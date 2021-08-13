CDC examines adverse reactions to J&J shot: 7 things to know

The CDC published new findings about individuals who reported adverse reactions after receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

Using data reported to the CDC's vaccine adverse events reporting system, researchers assessed the number of Guillain-Barré syndrome patients within 42 days of vaccination per million doses administered through June 30, as well as the number of patients with thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome after vaccination through July 8.

Seven report findings:

1. About 12.6 million doses of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the U.S as of June 30.

2. From Feb. 27 to June 30, 100 cases of GBS — a rare autoimmune neurologic disorder characterized by increasing weakness and paralysis — were reported after J&J vaccination. The GBS reporting rate was 7.8 cases per million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. The reporting rate was highest among men 50-64 years, with 15.6 cases per million doses administered.

3. The median GBS patient age was 57, and 61 percent of patients were men. The median interval from vaccination to symptom onset was 13 days. Ninety-five percent of GBS patients were hospitalized, and 10 percent required intensive care.

4. One GBS patient death was recorded.

5. Through July 8, 38 cases of TTS within 15 days of J&J vaccination were reported. The overall reporting rate was 3 cases per million doses administered. The reporting rate was highest among women 30-49 years, with 8.8 TTS cases per million doses administered.

6. Four TTS patients died.

7. The estimated benefits (prevention of COVID-19 disease and associated hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths) of J&J vaccination still outweigh the risks in all persons older than 18, the CDC reports.