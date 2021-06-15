California hospitals no longer required to submit central line insertion reports

The California Department of Public Health announced June 8 that it has discontinued central line insertion practices reporting by hospitals, effective immediately.

General acute care hospitals across California no longer need to record that they have followed the CLIP checklist for each patient with a central line inserted. Outcome reporting by hospitals on central line-associated bloodstream infections will continue.

The California Hospital Association proposed to the CDPH Healthcare Associated Infections Advisory Committee the discontinuation of this measure. In December 2020, the HAI Committee made such a recommendation, determining that the elements included in CLIP have become the standard of care, and the time and resources required to report CLIP data into NHSN can be redirected to other activities. CDPH then adopted that recommendation.