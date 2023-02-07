California hospital at risk of losing Medicare funding over patient safety violations

The California Department of Public Health is threatening to end Santa Clara Valley Medical Center's Medicare reimbursements due to patient safety concerns, Bay Area News Group reported Feb. 7.

Violations included the failure to protect and promote patient rights, provide nursing services and create a quality assessment program, according to the report. The violations were identified in an October survey of the 731-bed facility.

"These cumulative failures resulted in the hospital's inability to ensure patient safety and quality of care," a report from the California Department of Public Health stated. Corrective action that addresses the violations must be submitted to state regulators. Medicare reimbursements will end April 25 if the corrections are not accepted.

In a statement to Bay Area News Group, Santa Clara Health and Hospital System CEO Paul Lorenz said the hospital takes "all instances of patient safety very seriously."

"This survey is an opportunity to reevaluate all of our processes to ensure our health system is providing the highest level of care for each and every patient, even under the most difficult and challenging circumstances," Mr. Lorenz said. "We appreciate the opportunity to review and improve our systems and to provide the best possible patient care. Not only will we be better for this, but our patients and our community will benefit as well."

Mr. Lorenz said he is confident regulators will accept the corrective actions.

Editor's note: Becker's has also reached out to the hospital for comment and will update the story if more information becomes available.