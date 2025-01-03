Best hospitals for patient safety, per Women's Choice Award

The Women's Choice Award has recognized 457 hospitals on its annual list of the Best Hospitals for Patient Safety.

To compile the ranking, the organization analyzed hospitals' performance on 13 surgical complication and infection measures from CMS, including central-line associated bloodstream infections, sepsis and serious blood clots after surgery. Hospitals had to report on at least six measures to be included in the analysis and could not rank worse than the national average on any measure.

Hospitals on the patient safety list were among the top 10% of organizations nationwide with the lowest incidence of adverse medical events and infections. See the full list of winners here.