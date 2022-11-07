A man in the UK had COVID-19 for 411 days. Genetic sequencing provided a cure.

British researchers were able to cure a man who had chronic COVID-19 for more than 411 days, The Washington Post reported Nov. 4.

The 59-year-old patient had a weakened immune system due to a kidney transplant and use of immunosuppressant drugs. He originally tested positive in December 2020 and continued to test positive through January 2022.

Researchers used a genetic sequencing of the virus to determine it was a variant from the beginning of the pandemic. Once identified, the man was given drugs known to work on that older variant.

The case, published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, highlighted the effectiveness of individualized therapies in patients with chronic COVID-19. The genome sequencing process offered results in 24 hours and allowed for appropriate, effective care.