66 US hospitals with 'meritorious' surgical outcomes: American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons has recognized 78 hospitals worldwide for achieving "meritorious outcomes" for adult inpatient and outpatient surgical care in 2021.

The group recognizes hospitals for surgical outcomes annually as part of its national surgical quality improvement program. The 78 hospitals recognized represent 10 percent of the 607 hospitals that were eligible, according to a Nov. 2 news release.

ACS' quality improvement program analyzes surgical outcomes data from participating hospitals and evaluates them against eight clinical areas: mortality; cardiac arrest and myocardial infarction; pneumonia; unplanned intubation; ventilator use for more than 48 hours; renal failure; surgical site infection; and urinary tract infection. Composite scores combining these potential adverse outcomes are then determined in either an "all cases" or "high risk" category. While the meritorious lists only evaluated performance in calendar year 2021, a hospital must have submitted at least one case in 2019, 2020 and 2021 to be eligible for consideration.

Read more about methodology here.

Editor's note: This list does not include the 12 hospitals recognized outside of the U.S.

AdventHealth Altamonte Springs (Fla.) — All cases (AC)

AdventHealth Celebration in Kissimmee, Fla. — AC

AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares, Fla. — Both (all cases and high risk)

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, Calif. — Both

Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Md. — Both

Baptist Health Baptist Hospital in Miami — High risk cases (HR)

Memorial Healthcare in Memphis, Tenn. — Both

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston — AC

Brooke Army Medical Center in Fort Sam Houston, Texas — Both

Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Ill. — AC

Cleveland Clinic Foundation — Both

Cooper University Hospital in Camden, N.J. — Both

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. — AC

David Grant USAF Medical Center in Fairfield, Calif. — Both

Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C. — HR

University Medical Center of El Paso (Texas) — Both

Evans Army Community Hospital in Fort Carson, Colo. — AC

Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia — Both

Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit — HR

Huntington Health in Pasadena, Calif. — AC

Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore — Both

Kaiser Foundation Hospital San Francisco — Both

Kaiser Foundation Hospital Vallejo (Calif.) — HR

Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell, Mont. — AC

Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston — Both

Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis. — HR

Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire (Wis.) Hospital — Both

Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center in Houston — HR

Memorial Hermann The Woodlands (Texas) Hospital — HR

Memorial Hospital Pembroke in Pembroke Pines, Fla. — HR

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City — Both

Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis— Both

Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York City — Both

Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, Calif. — Both

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City — HR

NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens in Flushing, N.Y. — HR

North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Miss. — AC

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, Ill. — AC

NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island in Mineola, N.Y. — Both

NYU Langone Hospitals in New York City — Both

Overlook Medical Center in Summit, N.J. — Both

Pali Momi Medical Center in Aiea, Hawai i— Both

Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind. — Both

Prisma Health Greenville (S.C.) Memorial Hospital — HR

Providence Portland (Ore.) Medical Center — Both

Regional One Health in Memphis, Tenn. — Both

Saint Joseph Hospital Health Center in Syracuse, N.Y. — HR

Stamford (Conn.) Hospital — HR

Straub Medical Center in Honolulu — Both

California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco — HR

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame, Calif. — Both

Temple University Hospital (Jeanes Campus) in Philadelphia — AC

The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City — AC

The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston — Both

University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, Calif. — Both

University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle — Both

UPMC Passavant-McCandless in Pittsburgh — AC

UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh — Both

UPMC Presbyterian/Shadyside Hospital-Presbyterian Campus in Pittsburgh — HR

Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tenn. — HR

Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. — AC

Ventura (Calif.) County Medical Center — AC

West Kendall Baptist Hospital in Miami — HR

White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital Center — Both

Wilcox Medical Center in Lihue, Hawaii — AC

Yuma (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center — Both