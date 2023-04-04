2 dead, 1 hospitalized after medical helicopter crash

Two people were killed and one was hospitalized after a medical helicopter crash April 2 in Chelsea, Ala., NBC affiliate WVTM reported.

The Life Saver crew were responding to a hiker experiencing breathing problems. Police deputies were already on scene helping the hiker when they received notification of the crash, which occurred during landing. By the time they arrived at the crash, the helicopter was on fire. Deputies helped the three-person flight crew until medical rescue arrived.

Pilot Mark Gann, 63, was pronounced dead on scene. Flight nurse Adam Russell, 43, died at the hospital. The third crew member was taken to Birmingham-based UAB Hospital in critical condition but is now stable, according to a statement from Life Saver. No patient was on board.

"The FAA and NTSB have been made aware of this incident and investigators are assessing the accident," Denisse Coffman, vice president of corporate communications at Air Methods, said in an emailed statement. "Our team is cooperating fully with their efforts to determine the cause of this unfortunate accident. Privacy rights with regards to those on board the aircraft will be honored so we will not be sharing any additional information at this time. Our top priority right now is providing the families and crew members impacted by this tragedy the support that they need during this difficult time."