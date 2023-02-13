185 top hospital units for care quality, per nurses

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses selected 185 hospital units nationwide as the winners of its 2022 Beacon Award for Excellence, the organization said Feb. 9.

The award recognizes hospital units that use evidence-based practices to provide safe, patient-centered care. To be recognized, hospital units must meet various criteria in five categories:

Leadership structures and systems

Appropriate staffing and staff engagement

Effective communication, knowledge management and learning development

Evidence-based practice and processes

Outcome measurements

The award features three different levels of recognition — gold, silver or bronze — each of which has a three-year term.

Four things to know:

1. In total, units from 134 U.S. hospitals were recognized, and 34 hospitals had more than one unit recognized.

2. Sixty-six units received a gold-level Beacon award. Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando had five units earn this distinction, the most of any hospital.

3. Two other hospitals also had five units win awards. Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center had three units win gold-level awards and two units earn silver-level awards. University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, had three silver winners and two gold.

4. Texas had the most award winners of any state, with 29 units from 18 hospitals recognized.



View the full list of recipients here.