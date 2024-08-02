1 system leans into SimWars to improve patient care

Aurora-based Children's Hospital Colorado is using SimWars, the national simulation competition for emergency medicine residents, to train and inspire staff — resulting in better patient care and staff morale, as well as a substantial donation.

Whitney Smith, RN, simulation program manager at Children's, first discovered SimWars in 2017 at a conference and realized her system could take the SimWars concept to the next level.

"Many know that simulation is a valuable tool that directly impacts patient outcomes — it translates directly to the clinical level — but how can we ensure that, on an organizational level, our executives and team members, especially those at smaller centers within Children's, understand the benefits of simulation," Ms. Smith told Becker's.

The system's first SimWars took place in 2019 and featured themes, costumes, prizes and more. It started as a way to build teamwork and give the team a chance to relax as they learned.

"We are now using it to increase program recognition and the reputation of our program and hospital," Ms. Smith said.

At first, only critical care teams from pediatric intensive care, cardiac intensive care, emergency department, pediatric emergency department and the flight team participated in the SimWars. This year, the PICU and two neonatal intensive care units from the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora and Colorado Springs campuses also joined the event. Attendance has grown from 75 people to more than 250.

The teams complete more than 3,000 simulation sessions each year.

Not only are clinicians better prepared to treat patients, but SimWars acts as a PR event for the system. Last year, the event helped Children's obtain a $550,000 donation.

Ms. Smith said the critical part of SimWars' success is having a team involved in simulations and a steering committee that plans the event and pushes creative boundaries to make the event the place to be.

SimWars was first created and modeled by Haru Okuda, MD.