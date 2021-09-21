WVU Medicine enacts crisis standards of care

Numerous WVU Medicine hospitals are operating under crisis standards of care because of high COVID-19 patient volumes, the Morgantown, W.Va.-based system said in a Sept. 16 Facebook post.

Nine of the system's 16 hospitals, including its academic medical center in Morgantown, are operating at crisis-level standard of care. On Sept. 15, the system's Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, W.Va., also had to divert patients and declare an emergency crisis due to low oxygen supplies.

"The majority of our hospitals are still operating at a crisis standard of care, our patient numbers are increasing, and our emergency departments remain full," a WVU Medicine spokesperson told Becker's Sept. 20.

The health system said nearly 90 percent of COVID-19 patients in its intensive care units are unvaccinated.

State data shows 955 West Virginians were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sept. 20, up from a summer low of 52 reported July 4.