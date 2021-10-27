Where COVID-19 hospitalizations are highest and rising fastest

COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen 19 percent percent in the last two weeks, but hospitals in some states are still struggling to treat high volumes of virus patients.

Below is a snapshot of the situation in three states with the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates and three states with the highest increase in hospitalizations over the last two weeks, as of Oct. 27. Data is from HHS and tracked by The New York Times.

For context, the national COVID-19 hospitalization rate was 16 per 100,000 people as of Oct. 27.

States with the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates

Montana

Hospitalizations per 100,000 people: 44

Montana has seen a 6 percent decrease in hospitalizations in the last two weeks, though the state still has the highest hospitalization rate in the country, according to the Times. State data shows 458 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Oct. 25, including 121 people who were in intensive care.

Wyoming

Hospitalizations per 100,000 people: 43

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wyoming have increased 10 percent in the last two weeks, according to the Times. Last week, the state saw its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. On Oct. 22, 248 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, surpassing the previous high of 239 hospitalizations recorded Nov. 30, 2020, state data shows.

West Virginia

Hospitalizations per 100,000 people: 42

While West Virginia has the third highest hospitalization rate in the U.S., hospitalizations have fallen 21 percent in the last two weeks, reports the Times. As of Oct. 26, 634 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state and 194 people were in intensive care, state data shows. The state's hospitalizations peaked at 1,012 on Sept. 24.

States with the steepest increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations

New Hampshire

14-day change in hospitalizations: 54 percent increase

Hospitalizations in New Hampshire have been rising steeply since mid-October. As of Oct. 27, the state's hospitalization rate was slightly below the national average at 15 per 100,000. As of Oct. 25, 220 New Hampshirites were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 144 on Oct. 14, state data shows.

Maine

14-day change in hospitalizations: 32 percent increase

The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Maine was 17 per 100,000 as of Oct. 27. The state reported 209 virus hospitalizations the same day, down from a peak of 235 on Sept. 25.

Vermont

14-day change in hospitalizations: 31 percent increase



Vermont's hospitalization rate is ​​8 per 100,000, half that of the national average, according to the Times. As of Oct. 27, 54 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 13 in intensive care, state data shows.