Water leak halts inpatient services at Wyoming hospital

Rawlins, Wyo.-based Memorial Hospital of Carbon County halted most major services Feb. 10 due to a water leak in its heating system, reports local news source K2 Radio.

The leak has caused significant water damage on several floors, hospital spokesperson Stephanie Hinkle told the station.

As a result, Memorial Hospital has temporarily closed its inpatient and surgery units. The hospital's emergency room, radiology unit and administrative department will remain open as crews work to identify the source of the leak and make repairs as needed.

Admitted patients were transferred to nearby hospitals, and patient care was not affected, according to Ms. Hinkle.

It is still unclear when Memorial Hospital will resume normal operations.

