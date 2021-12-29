UChicago temporarily closes urgent aid at 1 facility

University of Chicago at Ingalls-Flossmoor (Ill.) temporarily closed its urgent aid location Dec. 29 because of the COVID-19 surge.

Demand from COVID-19 is requiring the network to consolidate its resources, according to a Dec. 28 internal memo from the organization that was shared with Becker's.

Staff at the Flossmoor Urgent Aid will temporarily move to the Calumet City and Tinley Park urgent care locations, both in Illinois.

The rest of the Flossmoor facility is still open.