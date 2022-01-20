Tufts to close children's hospital, convert it to adult ICU

Boston-based Tufts Children's Hospital will close its 41-bed hospital because of a smaller demand in child care and a larger demand in adult care, The Boston Globe reported Jan. 20.

To meet the adult care needs, the hospital will convert its space to an adult intensive care unit and medical and surgical beds, WCVB reported Jan. 20.

The children's hospital has been around for more than 125 years and has marketed itself as a less expensive competitor to Boston-based Mass General Brigham and Boston Children's, the Globe reported. Tufts will now refer pediatric care to Boston Children's.

The hospital has had to turn away dozens of adults because of a lack of beds while the pediatric units have been half full, according to the Globe.

The plan still needs regulatory approval and is anticipated to go into effect July 1, WCVB reported. The neonatal ICU and pediatric primary care services will still be available, as well as the Center for Children with Special Needs and New England Pediatric Care.