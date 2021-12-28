Tomah Health suspends urgent care because of high patient demand

Tomah (Wis.) Health is suspending urgent care starting Jan. 1 as it deals with high patient volume from COVID-19 and other illnesses.

The decision allows staff to focus on emergency cases, according to a Dec. 27 news release from the organization.

Those with minor illnesses or injuries can go to the hospital's Warrens (Wis.) Clinic, the release said.

"We continue to see record numbers in our emergency department, which has put a strain on the care provided to emergency patients," said Emergency Services Director Suzanne Downing, DNP, RN. "The record patient volumes are a mix of illnesses, including COVID patients, who are coming into our emergency department."