TidalHealth pauses nonemergency procedures requiring overnight stay at 2 hospitals

TidalHealth is temporarily suspending nonemergency surgeries that would require an overnight stay at Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and Seaford, Del.-based TidalHealth Nanticoke starting Dec. 27.

The Salisbury-based system is following a directive by Maryland state officials. It also cited a spike in COVID-19 cases, high patient volumes and demand for hospital beds, according to a Dec. 22 news release.

Delaware has not issued a similar directive, but the volume of COVID-19 admissions caused TidalHealth Nanticoke to take the same measures, according to the release.

The pause will continue until COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland are below 1,200, the release said.