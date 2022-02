This group makes up 48% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations right now, NYT data shows

Patients 70 years and older account for nearly half (48.6 percent) of all current U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to Feb. 13 data tracked by The New York Times.

All states are seeing hospitalization rates trend downward, with COVID-19 admissions appearing to have peaked around Jan. 15.

Below are daily virus hospital admission rates, stratified by six age groups per 100,000 people:

70 years or older: 17.5 daily admissions

60-69 years: 8 daily admissions

50-59 years: 4.4 daily admissions

30-49 years: 2.7 daily admissions

18-29 years: 2 daily admissions

18 years or younger: 1.4 daily admissions