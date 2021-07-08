Shuttered Arkansas hospital to reopen after renovation

After a renovation, the shuttered North Metro Medical Center in Jacksonville, Ark., will reopen, according to KARK.

The North Metro Medical Center closed without notice in August 2019, leaving residents without an emergency room. 

Searcy, Ark.-based Unity Health purchased the former North Metro Medical Center building and will invest $8 million into the facility and reopen it.

Phase 1 of the renovation includes bringing an adult psychiatric unit, a brand new emergency room and lab upgrades. The first phase will be open next spring, according to the report. 

Unity Health said it plans to add more services in future phases.

