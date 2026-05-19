After Prime hospital reduced patient falls 84%, system to expand virtual sitter tool

Prime Healthcare, a 55-hospital system based in Ontario, Calif., is partnering with Collette Health to expand virtual sitting technology across its enterprise after a pilot hospital recorded significant safety improvements with the tool.

A pilot program at Prime’s Paradise Valley Hospital in National City, Calif., reduced patient falls 84% on medical-surgical units after implementing Collette Health’s virtual sitting technology, according to a May 19 news release from the virtual care vendor.

Collette Health and Prime Healthcare said they are partnering to expand the virtual sitting technology at qualifying hospitals across the system, which spans 14 states. The organizations also announced plans to expand virtual observation to “comprehensive virtual nursing programs.”

The partnership will focus on improving patient safety and empowering front-line nurses to work at the top of their license.

Collette Health has partnered with more than 185 hospitals and delivered $3.96 billion cost savings, according to the release.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.