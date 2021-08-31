Shortage of anesthesia providers halts elective surgeries at Illinois hospital

Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Ill., is pausing elective surgeries for nearly three weeks due to a lack of anesthesia providers, the Daily Herald reported Aug. 30.

The hospital will continue to provide care for emergent and urgent situations and labor, and delivery services will not be interrupted, the hospital's parent system, Advocate Aurora Health, said in a statement to the Daily Herald.

Advocate Sherman Hospital is rescheduling noncritical or elective procedures at other Advocate Aurora Health facilities until Sept. 20, the system told the Daily Herald.

The health system cited a shortage of anesthesia providers as the reason for pausing elective procedures at Advocate Sherman Hospital, but it declined to provide additional details about the provider shortage to the Daily Herald.

Several physicians contacted by the Daily Herald said the hospital told them they would need to reschedule or find a new facility to perform noncritical procedures starting Sept. 1.

