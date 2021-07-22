Power outage forces California hospital to close, transfer patients

Plumas District Hospital in Quincy, Calif., had to close down and transfer patients July 19 because of a power outage, the hospital said.

The temporary closure came after a widespread grid disruption caused a power outage in Quincy. Plumas District's backup generator failed shortly after coming online, causing disruptions to the hospital's electricity.

JoDee Read, CEO of Plumas District Hospital, instructed the hospital to transfer seven patients to other area facilities and relocate temperature-sensitive medications and equipment.

"The staffs' quick response to save temperature sensitive medicines and other supplies prevented financial loss as well as enabled an immediate reopening as soon as the electricity sources were restored," the hospital said.

Plumas District remained closed until the morning of July 20, when its generator was back online. It resumed full operation in its medical clinics, emergency room, hospital and call center as of noon July 20.

High demand for air conditioning likely contributed to the issue, according to the hospital.